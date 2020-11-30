Allegion, U. of Vermont discuss life with mobile credential

FREE webinar scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM EST

Allegion and the University of Vermont are partnering for a free webinar to detail the university’s mobile credential deployment. “The mobile campus advantage: An insider’s look at how University of Vermont transformed campus life with mobile credentials” webinar will provide an in-depth look at the University of Vermont’s path to deployment and experience to date with mobile credentials.

Registration is now open, and the webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM EST.

The webinar will provide attendees with a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look at how the mobile student ID has transformed campus life at the University of Vermont. Mark Mckenna, director of the CATcard Service Center at the University of Vermont will discuss how Vermont’s roughly 10,000 students, faculty and staff are leveraging mobile credentials, as well as the the university’s migration path from mag stripe.

Attendees will also hear perspective on where Vermont is today with its mobile credential deployment, how the university and its card office personnel helped the university to arrive to its current environment, and crucially, where the mobile credential at Vermont is headed next.

To round out the discussion, the panel will examine things from the student point of view, providing a virtual tour that highlights all the places on campus that Vermont is accepting the mobile student ID.

Further takeaways from this session will include: