Allegion Schlage NDE, LE mobile-enabled wireless locks fully support HID Seos

Access control and security solutions provider, Allegion US has launched the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks with “Si” option, which now supports HID smart cards and next-generation Seos credentials. The interoperable locks are ideal for customers using HID smart cards and mobile credentials who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage wireless locks.

Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks now fully support HID smart cards and Seos credentials, using the Si option, providing customers more solutions to meet their needs. With the Si option, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks support HID iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos credentials.

The new option enables security directors and facility managers to choose the solution that fits the needs of their campus.

As interoperability and open architecture continue to be a priority for institutions and campuses, the need for flexible solutions from manufacturers is increasingly important. Now buildings with an HID reader on the perimeter can add the compatible Schlage wireless locks to interior doors, enhancing security and convenience while driving electronic access control deeper into the building.

“As Allegion works to be the partner of choice, it’s important for us to embrace open architecture and interoperability so we can collectively decrease the complexity and increase the adoption of EAC solutions,” says Devin Love, electronics product leader at Allegion. “In addition to the AD Series locks, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks will provide customers with an expanded portfolio of HID-supported solutions from Schlage.”

Whether upgrading from a competitor’s wireless locks or implementing new mobile-enabled hardware, the Schlage NDE and LE wireless locks offer customers support of HID smart cards and select mobile credentials when ordered with the Si option.

Additional benefits of these locks include:

Freedom of choice. Expanded support gives customers the power to choose the solution that meets their security and financial needs regardless of the brand of credential they are using.

Leverage existing credential investment. The Si option allows for reading of the secure application area of the credentials versus only the card serial number (CSN), which means customers can take full advantage of the powerful, smart credentials they have invested in.

Trusted expertise. Designed with over a century of experience in the security industry, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks provide the Grade 1 security, simplicity and quality customers have come to expect from Schlage.

The enhancement to the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks is part Allegion’s ongoing efforts to offer more open architecture and mobile access adoptions.