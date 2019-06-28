Allegion Schlage AD Series locks support mobile credential on iPhone

Adding to Allegion’s support of Transact Mobile Credentials in Apple Wallet, the company’s Schlage AD Series locks now fully support contactless student IDs on iPhone and Watch.

Allegion’s Schlage AD-300 and AD-400 commercial electronic locks now fully enable students to open doors in residence halls and other secure spaces with just their iPhone or Apple Watch. Macon, Georgia’s Mercer University was the first university to launch Transact Mobile Credentials in Apple Wallet using Allegion locks.

As part of Mercer’s mobile credential deployment, the university opted for the Schlage AD-400 lockset to be installed at openings across campus and is leveraging MIFARE DESFire EV2 contactless technology.

This new capability is specific to Schlage AD-300 and AD-400 electronic locks, which feature built-in credential readers and access control sensors for simplified installation.

“We’ve seen the shift where people are becoming less dependent on cards and more dependent on their mobile phones, and it’s no surprise that college students are embracing this change,” says Jeff Koziol, business development manager, campus software partner at Allegion. “Allegion is proud to support this digital and mobile transformation in a way that improves security and the student experience across campuses.”

Contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet provide added security in addition to convenience. Universities can remotely issue credentials over-the-air, and credentials are protected by multi-factor authentication and can also be remotely deactivated by the student or university.

“To properly serve tech-savvy students, we need to deliver solutions that meet their expectations of a frictionless and elegant experience,” says David Marr, CEO of Transact. “Mobile is central to that experience. Transact is excited to have the support of our partner community, like that of Allegion, to enhance and expand a native NFC mobile experience across campuses.”

The Schlage AD-400 Series wireless locks were designed to reduce installation costs on interior access-controlled doors like student dorm rooms, faculty offices, classrooms and lab spaces, while offering adaptability to support future evolutions in technology. Both the AD-400 and AD-300 locks are available in cylindrical, mortise, mortise deadbolt and exit trim chassis options, and integrate into a number of popular electronic access control systems.