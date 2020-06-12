Allegion launches Schlage Mobile Access portfolio

Security products and solutions provider, Allegion has announced the launch of Schlage Mobile Access Solutions, a comprehensive, secure and flexible access control portfolio.

The Schlage Mobile Access Solutions portfolio encompasses a complete cloud-based ecosystem that enables the use of mobile credentials at openings across an entire property or campus. The Mobile Access portfolio includes:

Schlage Mobile Access Credential. The new credential features AES-256 asymmetric credential encryption and works in offline scenarios once downloaded from the cloud.

Schlage Mobile SDK. Designed for Physical Access Control Software (PACS) providers to easily integrate Bluetooth mobile credential into their system, enable credential management, secure delivery and communication with Schlage locks.

Schlage Mobile Enabled Control Smart Lock. Schlage’s multi-family resident door lock is now mobile enabled and allows properties to offer high-tech, convenient security to residents.

Schlage NDE Mobile Enabled Wireless Lock. The wireless cylindrical lock is now mobile enabled, and the new interior push button expands the lock use cases to include storerooms, offices, privacy and apartment functions.

Schlage LE Mobile Enabled Wireless Lock. The wireless mortise lock is now mobile enabled and available with a status indicator, interior push button or deadbolt configuration.

Schlage MTB Mobile Enabled Multi-Technology Reader. The new Schlage MTB Series Readers are now mobile enabled and compatible with 2.4 GHz Bluetooth, 13.56 MHz smart and 125 kHz proximity, allowing the ability to process multiple credential formats simultaneously. They feature a RS-485 interface and out-of-the-box support for Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) for secure bi-directional communication.

Schlage CTE Controller. Designed to work with a Schlage mobile enabled multi-technology reader, the CTE is an ENGAGE enabled, single-opening controller that allows perimeter and common area openings to be managed in a single system along with Schlage Control Mobile Enabled Smart Locks and NDE cylindrical and LE mortise wireless locks.

“Allegion is always looking for ways to address our customers’ evolving needs with real, sustainable innovation, so we’re excited to launch this comprehensive cloud-based mobile enabled portfolio,” says Brad Sweet, commercial marketing leader at Allegion. “Schlage Mobile Access Solutions is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses, multi-family properties and higher education campuses that want a customizable, interoperable, secure and convenient access control solution.”