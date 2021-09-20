Allegion integrates Schlage reader controller into BadgePass TotalCard platform

Access control and security solutions provider, Allegion, has integrated its Schlage RC reader controller with BadgePass, Inc.’s TotalCard software platform. The new partnership is expected to provide more affordable and scalable access control solutions to campuses leveraging the BadgePass platform.

The Schlage RC offers the latest in IP access solutions with an integrated reader controller that’s scalable for small, medium and large institutions. The new system allows for lower hardware costs, as well as makes installation easier by reducing the time needed to complete projects.

The Schlage reader controller replaces two pieces of hardware and wiring, offering a cost-effective alternate to traditional, centralized control panels.

The integration of Schlage RC with the BadgePass TotalCard software platform is designed to help campuses and universities with a complete credential management system ways to offer added value to the student ID card. TotalCard’s access control software allows for easy assignment of credentials and access privileges that can be customized to meet each campus’ unique security needs while reducing the amount of hardware needed.

“Institutions of all sizes demand modern access control solutions while remaining mindful of budgets and resources for installation and routine maintenance,” says Brian Marris, product manager at Allegion. “The integration of Schlage RC with BadgePass provides a robust solution that increases efficiencies while decreasing short and long-term costs.”

BadgePass is the first independent PACS partner to complete the Schlage RC reader controller integration, which helps to eliminate some of the costs associated with access control panels.

“BadgePass is a long-standing supporter of Allegion and ISONAS. We’re thrilled to roll out this integration to provide intuitions with more affordable and scalable access control solutions,” says Lindsay Martin-Nez, executive vice president of sales and marketing at BadgePass, Inc. “We’re committed to developing best in class solutions for our customers so they can provide a secure and convenient student experience.”

For more information on Schlage RC multi-technology reader controller, visit allegion.com.