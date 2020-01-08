Allegion, CBORD expand partnership for campus perimeter security solutions

Deal extends electronic access to secondary openings for enhanced security, convenience

Security products and solutions provider, Allegion, has announced a new integration with card system vendor, CBORD, that strengthens perimeter security across college and university campuses. The integration will apply to campuses in the U.S. and will see Allegion’s Von Duprin Remote Undogging (RU) and Remote Monitoring (RM) door options further extend the impact of CBORD’s card system software by enabling greater control over secondary and perimeter openings.

Both Von Duprin door options, when coupled with CBORD’s software, are designed to extend the benefits of electronic access control to perimeter access doors. The integration is designed to provide college campuses with a wider range of affordable solutions that meet perimeter electronic access control needs, while leveraging recognized electronic locks, readers and credentials from trusted brands like Schlage.

The integration improves perimeter security by providing electronic override of mechanical dogging, and enabling lockdown functions directly from the CBORD interface. Remote monitoring capabilities are also made available through the integration.

“This is one of the most critical security hurdles universities face,” says Robert Lydic, vice president of PACs OEM business at Allegion. “Due to the required circulation between buildings, colleges need to be able to lock down immediately if there is a security issue on campus.”

Many secondary doors are not connected to a campus’ electronic access control system. This can leave universities exposed to potential security breaches, particularly during emergency lockdowns.

“It is not feasible for universities to leave perimeter doors locked during operating hours because students, faculty and visitors constantly need to move across campus buildings with ease,” says Yong Lacy, category leader of openings at Allegion. “Remote undogging and monitoring can enhance security to avoid putting the college community at risk in emergency situations.”

The Von Duprin RU option is a retrofit kit for exit doors that enables remote undogging for centralized lock down, as well as door status monitoring complete with integrated request to exit (RX), latch bolt (LX), and door position switch (DPS) signaling capabilities. The RU option connects wirelessly via BLE to the ENGAGE Gateway, providing real-time, bi-directional communication to the Open Options DNA Fusion software via IP network connection directly to the Gateway. The RU option is a modular battery powered kit that can be added on to existing Von Duprin 98/99 and 33A/35A series door mechanisms.

Von Duprin’s RM option, meanwhile, is a sensor-only configuration for exit-only or fire-rated doors that require monitoring. The solution provides visibility to door status with the same RX, LX and DPS signals as the RU option, minus the centralized lockdown component.

Integration with CBORD is part of a larger vision from Allegion to work with leading figures in the university space to deliver advanced access control measures and make seamless security the new standard for higher education institutions.

“CBORD has been a market leader in campus technology for more than forty years and works with partners like Allegion to design innovative solutions as security risks continue to evolve,” says Jim Hoefflin, CBORD president. “We’ve taken a best-of-breed in security solutions and integrated it with our industry-leading access control software for a smart integration that responds to the market’s increasing need for improved campus perimeter security.”