Agilysys provides POS system for UT Southwestern Medical Center

Hospitality software solutions and services provider, Agilysys, Inc., has implemented its Point-of-Sale (POS) platform at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Campus. The deployment includes the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of cloud-native SaaS POS solutions for its campus dining, including InfoGenesis POS, IG Buy self-service kiosks, IG OnDemand mobile ordering and payment, and Agilysys Pay for secure payment processing.

The University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center, located in Dallas, Texas, has over 18,000 employees and 2,445 faculty, and over 2.7 million outpatient visits per year. UT Southwestern is also the largest medical school in the University of Texas System and the state of Texas.

When electing to replace their existing campus POS systems, UTSW looked to their established relationships with Sodexo and Agilysys to find new solutions for use in their on-site cafeterias. With the added challenges presented by the pandemic, UTSW also needed to expand beyond traditional POS by adding contactless self-service food and beverage ordering and payment options.

“UTSW Medical Center is excited to expand our relationship with Agilysys,” says Rick Stewart, ARG Operations manager at UTSW. “Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our requirements across all of our dining services while protecting the health and safety of our campus students, faculty and guests is a winning combination.”

Agilysys brings to UTSW its SaaS product set, including the InfoGenesis SaaS POS system and cloud-native self-service ordering and payment options, IG Buy and IG OnDemand.

InfoGenesis POS. Agilysys’ comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with offline capabilities. Features include reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis allows for a more cost-effective operation, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG OnDemand. A cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service food and beverage ordering solution with guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows users to place and pay for orders using their own device — mobile phone, tablet or laptop.

IG Buy. A cloud-native SaaS kiosk-based self-service order and payment system. Guests can select, scan, or weigh menu items, process payments via credit card, gift card or payroll deduction, and print receipts.

“Sodexo, UTSW and Agilysys are growing our strong collaboration, and we are thrilled to add their campus dining sites to our existing relationship,” says Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS solutions are uniquely positioned to address the range of deployment options that UTSW demands.”