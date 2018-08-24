A gig economy designed for the college campus

New app enables students to request services on campus

The gig economy is a big hit with Gen Z students, and now a new mobile app might be bringing these on-demand odd jobs to campus sooner rather than later.

As reported by Metro, students will soon leverage the Dormzi app to request small services like doing laundry or finding a tutor on campus — from others on campus. The app is set to go live for the first time on the campus of New York University this month.

The idea behind Dormzi is that college students are busy and willing to outsource some of their daily tasks to others for a price. The app connects students who need a service fulfilled with students who have time to spare and are in need of some extra cash. Dormzi is designed specifically for the college campus and will be available exclusively to students.

To use the app, students first sign up with the app and choose to either be a “dormzi,” one who will complete a task, or a “dormer,” one who is requesting a task. Users can then swap between the two options at any time.

The app currently offers four services: cleaning, tutoring, laundry and errand running. Students suggest the task, add in any special notes, and other student users can pick and choose which tasks to complete. In the future, the developers hope to add more tasks for food delivery and dorm move-in.

The app developers provide their ideal use case for the app. Say a student has an upcoming exam but doesn’t have time to do their laundry, they could request that their laundry be done via Dormzi. Then, after the exam, another user could sign up for a tutoring session in the same subject the first student was just tested on. This is the pipe dream for Dormzi’s developers; a cooperative community of users that are keen to both give and take from the on-campus gig economy.

Dormzi officially launches at NYU on Saturday, August 25, with plans to expand to other colleges in the near future.