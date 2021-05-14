2021 NACCU Awards rundown

All the winners from the 2021 NACCU Virtual Conference

The National Association of Campus Card Users announced the winners of its annual NACCU Awards during a virtual Awards Ceremony event.

NACCU recognizes the following individuals and institutions for their outstanding accomplishments over the past year:

NACCU 2021 Distinguished Service Award

NACCU is proud to recognize David Halbach from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater as the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Distinguished Service Award, sponsored by ASSA ABLOY. Tyler Webb from ASSA ABLOY presented the award during the virtual NACCU 2021 Awards Ceremony event on April 20, 2021.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and who is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards or actively educating through presentations and sessions.

Dave Halbach has a long history of leadership and collaboration within the NACCU community. He has shared his experiences and expertise through countless presentations that have enhanced user knowledge of the card industry.

Halbach has previously chaired the NACCU Membership Committee and the Corporate Relations Committee. Halbach is often a “go-to” source for new professionals in the industry as his years of service prove that he is willing to go above and beyond to serve his colleagues.

On receiving the award, Halbach says:

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be receiving the NACCU 2021 Distinguished Service Award. Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from all of you NACCU members. Because of that, I have tried to share with you the experiences of the card office at UW-Whitewater. Thank you.”

NACCU 2021 New Professional Award

NACCU is proud to honor Jennifer McDonald from Georgian College as the recipient of the NACCU 2021 New Professional Award, sponsored by Transact. Rachael Sepcic, Vice President Global Sales at Transact, presented the award.

The NACCU New Professional Award recognizes an individual with five or fewer years in the campus identification and transaction system profession who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the association during their relatively short time in their position.

Jennifer McDonald currently serves on the Professional Development Committee and volunteered as a mentor this year. She is active on the listserv and has shared her knowledge and expertise on multiple topics as well as sharing items to the NACCU vault for others to see.

On receiving the award, McDonald says:

“I was touched and pleasantly surprised to find out that my colleagues had taken time out of their busy schedules to nominate me for this award. When I joined the card industry a few short years ago, I very quickly realized what a valuable asset being a member of the NACCU community is. I was eager to give back to a group that had given me so much support and camaraderie. Thank you so much for this honor. It really means a lot to me to be recognized by such an incredible group of people.”

NACCU 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award

NACCU is honored to recognize Laurie Harris from Duke University as the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The NACCU Outstanding Volunteer Award is presented annually to recognize an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to the mission, goals, and work of NACCU during the current or previous calendar year and encompasses the ideals of vision, diligence, and commitment to service to the NACCU community.

Laurie Harris has been a champion of the SAGs program, has served in a faculty role, is an active participant on the professional development committee, and is always willing to share knowledge with fellow members.

Harris was also chosen as the first NACCU Liaison to CAS (the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education) and has worked to elevate NACCU’s standing with CAS. She has given credibility among this group of peers to NACCU with her hard work and determination, and has already started to explore possible ways that NACCU can benefit from this new partnership.

On receiving the award, Harris says:

“I’m honored to receive this recognition. NACCU has given me many opportunities over the years to learn and grow through volunteering, and along the way to build relationships. Volunteering with NACCU has shown me the strength and diversity of campus card programs represented within our organization and how we all contribute to our industry’s growth.”

NACCU 2021 Best Video Award

NACCU is proud to announce that Sheridan College is the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Best Video Award. Joann Wright, 2021 NACCU Awards Committee Chair, announced the award recipient.

The NACCU Best Video Award recognizes an institution’s use of video to communicate the purpose and intent of the card center. It may promote use of the campus card and other related technology. This award recipient is selected by NACCU member vote.

Aesha Brown, Manager of OneCard Operations at Sheridan College, accepted the award, saying:

“My team and I are so humbled by this award. The Best Video Award is a great accomplishment for us. We wanted to create a video that was light-hearted and fun, and also informative. We wanted to showcase our diverse student population, because that’s what makes Sheridan such a special place. Thank you again to the NACCU community.”

NACCU 2021 Best Marketing Campaign Award

NACCU is proud to honor The University of Alabama as the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Best Marketing Campaign Award. NACCU 2021 Awards Committee Chair Joann Wright presented the award.

The NACCU Best Marketing Campaign Award is presented to an institution to recognize implementation of an integrated marketing strategy that has achieved measurable results, to encourage participation in the Association and the industry, and to gather ideas and resources that can be shared by other NACCU members.

When The University of Alabama moved to a Transact mobile credential for Apple and Android devices, the ACT Card team had an objective to make the campus community award of the change to a mobile-first campus, and that physical cards would no longer be issued. A variety of strategies were used to promote the objective, including UA News, virtual orientation, and an update to photo submission that led to a 93% submission rate by the first day of move in.

The website and social media were also used to promote the Mobile-First mission. As a result of these and other strategies, mobile provisioning saw a substantial increase by thousands of provisions.

Courtney Petrizzi, Communications Specialist for the Action Card Office at The University of Alabama, accepted the award, saying:

“We are very honored and humbled to be the recipients of the NACCU 2021 Best Marketing Campaign Award. We, like many of you, have made major and permanent changes to our card office in response to the pandemic. For us, that was transitioning our campus to a Mobile-First campus. With that change came a large marketing campaign that encompassed our entire campus, so not only does this award mean a lot to our office, but it means a lot to The University of Alabama.”

NACCU 2021 Best Card Design Award

NACCU is proud to announce that Cuyahoga Community College is the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Best Card Design Award, sponsored by ColorID. Danny Smith, Co-owner and Executive Vice President at ColorID, presented the award.

The NACCU Best Card Design Award is presented annually for the submission which receives the most votes from NACCU members. Voters are asked to consider the visual impact, creativity and representation of the institution when judging the card designs.

“I’m so excited to be accepting this award,” said Kian Blackmur, Campus Card Manager at Cuyahoga Community College. “We just rebranded our card this year during COVID, so being able to show it off and promote it is so exciting.”

NACCU 2021 Innovative Technology Award

NACCU is proud to announce that Georgian College is the recipient of the NACCU 2021 Innovative Technology Award, sponsored by HID Global. Tim Nyblom and David O’Driscoll announced the award recipient.

The NACCU Innovative Technology Award recognizes and celebrates the success of a NACCU institutional member that has implemented innovative uses of technology in support of services used by campus identification programs.

Georgian College sought to replace transit stickers by seamlessly distributing a digital bus UPass to their students each semester — a process that normally led to long lines of students waiting for sticker passes.

The college used resources from both their campus and transit partners to complete an automatic delivery of the digital UPass once an ID was printed. Part of the challenge was overcoming connectivity issues with city buses, so they used their ingenuity to create a way for a nightly script of approved students to be downloaded to each bus.

Jennifer McDonald accepted the award on behalf of Georgian College, saying:

“On behalf of the UPass project team, I’d like to thank you for this honor. I know that this year especially, every school was undergoing a state of digital innovation like never before, so for our project to have been singled out among such a strong group of passionate and dedicated people really means a lot.”

