13 Jan, 2017College in Malta mandates wearing of student IDs
The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) has made the wearing of student ID cards compulsory while on campus. The new ID card measure has been classed as standard procedure, and seen as a way to better ensure the safety and security of students.
13 Jan, 2017SIA opposes classroom barricade devices
The Security Industry Association (SIA) has taken a hard stance on classroom barricade devices, stressing that these supposed safety measures can cause more harm than they prevent. The warning comes in support of an effort launched by the Door Security & Safety Foundation.
13 Jan, 2017Montclair launches NEST mobile app
Montclair State University has announced the arrival of its new campus app, NEST Mobile. The app is available for iOS and Android devices that enables users to view all the same resources that were previously available on the desktop version of NEST.
13 Jan, 2017Students use stolen ID to make vending purchases
Three men at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford have been arrested on allegations they conspired to make numerous vending machine purchases with someone else’s student ID card. The incident was reported to police after a student noticed 51 vending transactions had occurred while the card was lost.
06 Jan, 2017Student engagement platform receives $1.25M in funding
ClearScholar, a mobile student engagement platform, has announced it has secured $1.25 million in funding. ClearScholar, which launched in partnership with Butler University last year, is a student engagement platform that connects students and institutions and delivers a personalized, mobile student experience that includes a mobile student ID and curated events, as well as tailored news and activities.
06 Jan, 2017A New Year’s Resolution for every campus: Improve security, don’t compromise accessibility
HID Global’s Brett St. Pierre discusses how campus challenges like school violence and fraudulent ID card usage, as well as the ever-present need to evolve and expand services are challenging university administrators to improve security without compromising campus accessibility or the overall quality of the campus experience.
06 Jan, 2017Penn State, Tyco outfit dorm with new access system
Project includes C•CURE 9000 access cotnrol system, Stanley wireless locks
As part of a system-wide upgrade, the eight residential campuses under Penn State University’s Commonwealth Campus Housing and Food Services are moving to a single security and event management platform. The university has partnered with Tyco Security Products on the project, which will support video and access control systems, a new system of wireless locks and upgraded cameras for residence halls and other campus facilities.
