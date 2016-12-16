Feature of the week: A conversation with NACCU’s new Executive Director
Dawn Thomas takes the reigns and begins a new era
16 Dec, 2016UConn deploys tablet checkin at dining halls
The University of Connecticut Dining Services has introduced tablets at two of its dining facilities in an effort to make it easier to identify students swiping into the cafeterias as well as expedite throughput at the door.
16 Dec, 2016Indian universities prep for cashless environments
India’s Gujarat Technological University (GTU), and its numerous college affiliates, has taken another step toward a completely cashless campus environment. University credentials are coming to the fore in the region as a growing number of institutions are seeking more efficient means for students to make purchases on campus.
16 Dec, 2016Penn State restructures meal plan
Penn State is prepping for changes to its meal plan for the fall 2017 semester that will consolidate six plan options down to just three. The new, streamlined structure is intended to simplify the meal plan selection process and better reflect students’ weekly eating habits.
16 Dec, 2016Delhi students see true value of campus card
Smart cards fill important gap in wake of demonetization
Shortly before the demonetization of old 500 and 1,000 Indian Rupee cash notes, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College began issuing smart ID cards to its students. As it turns out, it was a pretty good move.
16 Dec, 2016Alberta to vote on all-you-can-eat meal plan
The University of Alberta is mulling a new, all-you-can-eat meal plan structure that will see students eating mainly in the university’s on campus, residential dining facilities.
07 Dec, 2016Wartburg trials fingerprint access in dining hall
Iowa’s Wartburg College spent the month of November trialling biometric access at its dining facility, with a view to test the systems efficiency and potentially implement the system in the near future.
06 Dec, 2016Boise State mulls meal sharing plan
Following a proposal from its associate dean of students, Boise State University is weighing up a potential meal sharing plan that would enable students to give unused meal swipes to fellow students in need.
