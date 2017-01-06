Feature of the week: A New Year’s resolution for every campus
Improve security without compromising accessibility
White Papers & Webinars
|
Feature of the week: A New Year’s resolution for every campus
Improve security without compromising accessibility
|
On-demand whitepaper: High Volume Distributed Card Issuance
FREE, on-demand whitepaper reveals how to achieve increased productivity, reliability and security
06 Jan, 2017Student engagement platform receives $1.25M in funding
ClearScholar, a mobile student engagement platform, has announced it has secured $1.25 million in funding. ClearScholar, which launched in partnership with Butler University last year, is a student engagement platform that connects students and institutions and delivers a personalized, mobile student experience that includes a mobile student ID and curated events, as well as tailored news and activities.
06 Jan, 2017A New Year’s Resolution for every campus: Improve security, don’t compromise accessibility
HID Global’s Brett St. Pierre discusses how campus challenges like school violence and fraudulent ID card usage, as well as the ever-present need to evolve and expand services are challenging university administrators to improve security without compromising campus accessibility or the overall quality of the campus experience.
06 Jan, 2017Penn State, Tyco outfit dorm with new access system
Project includes C•CURE 9000 access cotnrol system, Stanley wireless locks
As part of a system-wide upgrade, the eight residential campuses under Penn State University’s Commonwealth Campus Housing and Food Services are moving to a single security and event management platform. The university has partnered with Tyco Security Products on the project, which will support video and access control systems, a new system of wireless locks and upgraded cameras for residence halls and other campus facilities.
05 Jan, 2017BadgePass extends service reach with latest acquisition
Campus card solutions provider, BadgePass, has acquired the business and assets of the Atlanta-based Card South Solutions, Inc. in a move that will further extend BadgePass’ services reach.
16 Dec, 2016UConn deploys tablet checkin at dining halls
The University of Connecticut Dining Services has introduced tablets at two of its dining facilities in an effort to make it easier to identify students swiping into the cafeterias as well as expedite throughput at the door.
16 Dec, 2016Indian universities prep for cashless environments
India’s Gujarat Technological University (GTU), and its numerous college affiliates, has taken another step toward a completely cashless campus environment. University credentials are coming to the fore in the region as a growing number of institutions are seeking more efficient means for students to make purchases on campus.
16 Dec, 2016Penn State restructures meal plan
Penn State is prepping for changes to its meal plan for the fall 2017 semester that will consolidate six plan options down to just three. The new, streamlined structure is intended to simplify the meal plan selection process and better reflect students’ weekly eating habits.
Enter the site