Penn State, Tyco outfit dorm with new access system

Project includes C•CURE 9000 access cotnrol system, Stanley wireless locks

As part of a system-wide upgrade, the eight residential campuses under Penn State University’s Commonwealth Campus Housing and Food Services are moving to a single security and event management platform. The university has partnered with Tyco Security Products on the project, which will support video and access control systems, a new system of wireless locks and upgraded cameras for residence halls and other campus facilities.