Feature of the week: German campuses launch self-service campus card kiosks
Evolis automates student ID issuance for six Berlin universities
24 Jan, 2017German campuses launch self-service campus card kiosks
Evolis automates student ID issuance for six Berlin universities
One of the hallmarks of a campus card office is customer service. For many institutions in the US this could mean face-to-face issuance and a service with a smile, but a new system from Evolis deployed at universities in Berlin, Germany is taking an alternative approach by using campus card kiosks.
20 Jan, 2017Yale amends preferred name policy
Yale has moved to better support gender inclusivity on campus with a new, streamlined preferred name policy. The new policy has been welcomed by LGBTQ activists and enables students to alter their first name on various official Yale documents, email addresses, student ID cards and campus directories.
20 Jan, 2017De Anza College highlights campus card utility
The benefits of a campus card are evident for many, but it’s always good to provide student and campus community members of the credential’s benefits. De Anza College’s campus card carries a number of perks, and stresses that paying the nominal fee for a DASB card is a wise investment for the access to the wide variety of programs, rewards and free services the credential provides.
20 Jan, 2017Kentucky video discourages ticket scalping
The athletics department at the University of Kentucky has launched a new video campaign to help deter ticket scalping for university athletic events. Accompanying the video campaign is a new webpage devoted to educating fans about ticket security.
20 Jan, 2017UConn housing check-in comes under scrutiny
A housing check-in process at the University of Connecticut has come under criticism by some students for introducing a measure of inconvenience, albeit for the sake of security. This past week, UConn students who had yet to check in online using their My Housing accounts were subject to losing card access to their respective residence halls.
20 Jan, 2017Butler, ClearScholar roll out student app
Butler University has rolled out its new student-facing app in partnership with startup company ClearScholar, Inc. that specializes in developing software for universities and student engagement.
13 Jan, 2017College in Malta mandates wearing of student IDs
The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) has made the wearing of student ID cards compulsory while on campus. The new ID card measure has been classed as standard procedure, and seen as a way to better ensure the safety and security of students.
