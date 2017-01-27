CR80News Card Office Tour: Georgia Southern

Over the course of the year, CR80News is going try to change that with our Card Office Tour series. In this video series you will tour campus card offices at institutions large and small across the country, as well as hear from office personnel about their overall operation, innovative projects they are undertaking and the challenges they face. We’re kicking off our office tour in Statesboro, Georgia on the campus of Georgia Southern University where the campus card has grown to be an integral part of student life.