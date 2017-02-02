Feature of the week: Card Office Tour: Georgia Southern
See the first stop on the card office tour in new video
White Papers & Webinars
|
Feature of the week: Card Office Tour: Georgia Southern
See the first stop on the card office tour in new video
|
On-demand whitepaper: Top 10 considerations for choosing an issuance solution
FREE, on-demand whitepaper highlights HID’s need-to-know card issuance factors
02 Feb, 2017Drake University drafts preferred name policy
Drake University is drafting a preferred name policy that will enable students to change the first name that appears on many university platforms, ranging from email addresses to the campus card. The policy is slated for launch in the coming weeks, and has been on the docket for some time with interior discussions of preferred names dating as far back as five years.
01 Feb, 2017Mizzou pilots meal swipe sharing
A new pilot program at the University of Missouri is enabling students to transfer unused meal swipes to fellow students in need of a meal. The program allows students to transfer up to ten swipes from their meal plan and is working with the university’s food pantry to carry out the program.
31 Jan, 2017University says ‘no’ to campus card payments for fake tanning
The University of Massachusetts Medical School has taken a hard stance against students fake tanning, and along with research conducted internally, is leading the charge to remove the campus card as a payment option for tanning services on campuses across the U.S.
27 Jan, 2017CR80News Card Office Tour: Georgia Southern
In the CR80News Card Office Tour series, you will take a video tour of campus card offices at institutions large and small across the country, as well as hear from office personnel about their overall operation, innovative projects they are undertaking and the challenges they face. We’re kicking off our office tour in Statesboro, Georgia on the campus of Georgia Southern University where the campus card has grown to be an integral part of student life.
27 Jan, 2017Cashless key to boosting vending spend
Survey indicates rise in net sales, average spend with addition of cashless systems
Vending is a core component of virtually every campus card program and for all the talk of how student IDs have evolved over time, vending has come a long way, too. The shift to cashless vending in particular has brought a new wave of convenience and utility to users, and removing the need for cash or coin has been a boon to the industry.
27 Jan, 2017Arkansas’ “Card Love” illustrates value of student ID
It’s import to market a campus card program to both inform students and the campus community of the many uses for their ID as well as to reinforce the value that the credential holds. It can be difficult to make what is a fairly common task into a novel, engaging and fun experience for your target audience.
27 Jan, 2017Fragmented visitor management protocols draw criticism
Security and visitor management protocols at the University of Kansas are in the spotlight following an alleged assault in one of the campus residence halls that is seemingly not subject to the same protocols as the university’s other on-campus dorms. The residence in question doesn’t seem to employ all the same visitor management protocols enforced across the university, sparking questions in the wake of an assault at the residence hall late last year.
Enter the site