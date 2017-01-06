featured
partners

White Papers & Webinars

click here for a collection of great campus card resources

06 Jan, 2017Student engagement platform receives $1.25M in funding

ClearScholar, a mobile student engagement platform, has announced it has secured $1.25 million in funding. ClearScholar, which launched in partnership with Butler University last year, is a student engagement platform that connects students and institutions and delivers a personalized, mobile student experience that includes a mobile student ID and curated events, as well as tailored news and activities.

06 Jan, 2017Penn State, Tyco outfit dorm with new access system

Project includes C•CURE 9000 access cotnrol system, Stanley wireless locks

As part of a system-wide upgrade, the eight residential campuses under Penn State University’s Commonwealth Campus Housing and Food Services are moving to a single security and event management platform. The university has partnered with Tyco Security Products on the project, which will support video and access control systems, a new system of wireless locks and upgraded cameras for residence halls and other campus facilities.

16 Dec, 2016UConn deploys tablet checkin at dining halls

The University of Connecticut Dining Services has introduced tablets at two of its dining facilities in an effort to make it easier to identify students swiping into the cafeterias as well as expedite throughput at the door.

16 Dec, 2016Indian universities prep for cashless environments

India’s Gujarat Technological University (GTU), and its numerous college affiliates, has taken another step toward a completely cashless campus environment. University credentials are coming to the fore in the region as a growing number of institutions are seeking more efficient means for students to make purchases on campus.

16 Dec, 2016Penn State restructures meal plan

Penn State is prepping for changes to its meal plan for the fall 2017 semester that will consolidate six plan options down to just three. The new, streamlined structure is intended to simplify the meal plan selection process and better reflect students’ weekly eating habits.

Close

Enter the site

Login

Password

Remember me

Forgot password?

Login
Skip to toolbar